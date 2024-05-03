Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.670 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.67 EPS.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 3,430,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,421. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $77.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

