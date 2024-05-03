Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,027. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 507.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.