eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

