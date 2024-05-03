Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $218,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. City State Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.76 on Friday, hitting $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,065. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

