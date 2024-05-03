Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,945,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,065. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

