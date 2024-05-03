Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at B. Riley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 11,580,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 60,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

