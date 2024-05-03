F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

