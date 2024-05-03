F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

