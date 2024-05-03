Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 13.34%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982. The company has a market cap of $297.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMAO

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.