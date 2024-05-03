FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.080-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 49,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,699. The company has a market cap of $350.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday.

In other FARO Technologies news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

