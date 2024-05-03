Fathom (FTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Friday. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

