Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.