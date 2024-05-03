Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

