FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FDX stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $262.69. 337,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,551. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.