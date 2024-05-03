Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

