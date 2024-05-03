Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $116,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,538,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. 229,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,361. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $110.80 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

