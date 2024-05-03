Financial Comparison: Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Italgas and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italgas N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 11.25% 8.09% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italgas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Hills 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Italgas and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Italgas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Italgas and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italgas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $2.33 billion 1.64 $262.20 million $3.92 14.28

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Italgas.

Summary

Black Hills beats Italgas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italgas

(Get Free Report)

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water. Italgas S.p.A. was founded in 1837 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,116,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,663 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 516 miles of gathering lines. It also constructs and maintains customer owned gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, the company produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. Black Hills Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

