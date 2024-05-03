Financial Review: George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions N/A -9.09% -1.45% George Weston 2.55% 10.99% 3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and George Weston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $41.98 million 0.49 N/A N/A N/A George Weston $44.54 billion 0.40 $1.14 billion $7.94 16.98

Analyst Recommendations

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maison Solutions and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A

George Weston has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

George Weston beats Maison Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President's Choice Bank, no name, Farmer's Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

