Financial Review: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 11.50% 7.57% 0.62% LINKBANCORP -5.10% 6.11% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.80 $9.29 million $1.42 8.67 LINKBANCORP $60.31 million 4.19 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -26.00

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LINKBANCORP beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

