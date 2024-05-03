Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Up 3.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 1.12 and last traded at 1.09. Approximately 199,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 102,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.

Fireweed Metals Stock Up 17.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.09 and a 200 day moving average of 1.11.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Fireweed Metals

In other news, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of Fireweed Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total transaction of 47,200.00. In other news, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00. Also, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $11,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

