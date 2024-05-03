Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Up 3.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 1.12 and last traded at 1.09. Approximately 199,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 102,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.
Fireweed Metals Stock Up 17.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.09 and a 200 day moving average of 1.11.
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
