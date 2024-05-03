First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $25.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,348 shares of company stock worth $93,953 and have sold 6,900 shares worth $157,182. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Busey by 40.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

