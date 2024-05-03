First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Busey

First Busey Trading Up 2.5 %

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,348 shares of company stock valued at $93,953 and have sold 6,900 shares valued at $157,182. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 40.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.