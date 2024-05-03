First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

First Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 33,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 20.16%. Analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

