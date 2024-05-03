First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.53.

MSCI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.04. The stock had a trading volume of 822,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

