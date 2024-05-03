First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VCSH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
