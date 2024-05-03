First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCSH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.