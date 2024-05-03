First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,217,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 146,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

