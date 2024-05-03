First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.