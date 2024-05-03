First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.24. 785,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

