First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.51. 1,444,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

