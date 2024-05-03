First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.48. 48,245,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,909,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $315.11 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

