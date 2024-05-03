First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 218,710 Shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 473,690 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 256,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 80,442 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,781,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $4,775,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 127,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS:BUFR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.91. 769,947 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.