First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.18. The stock had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

