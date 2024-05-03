First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $92.51. 3,562,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

