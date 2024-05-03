First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 18,676 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. 2,387,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

