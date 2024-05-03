First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 6,621,286 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

