First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 58,069 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

