First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) CEO Scott C. Harvard Purchases 1,000 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott C. Harvard acquired 1,000 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First National Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.62). First National had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First National’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First National comprises about 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

