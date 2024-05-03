First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 996,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,499. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

