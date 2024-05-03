First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 342 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,266.80. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,323. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,496.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,278.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

