First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.88. 146,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,185. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $254.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

