First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 185,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

