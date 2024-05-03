First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $292.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.09 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,917 shares of company stock worth $33,959,203. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

