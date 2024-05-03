First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.58 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

AFL opened at $84.04 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

