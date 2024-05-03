First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

