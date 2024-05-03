First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 11,256 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

