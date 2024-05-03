First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,941 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

