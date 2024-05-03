First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 7,490 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,007,000 after buying an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after buying an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,573. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

