First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after buying an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 699,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 254,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

