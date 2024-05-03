First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 187,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

