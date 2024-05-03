First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,974.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,048.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,783.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

